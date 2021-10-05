Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party Brings the Magic to Fans Through Innovative Technology and Transformative Performances
Greensboro, NC – October 5, 2021 —Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air. This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers and visits Greensboro from December 2-5, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets will go on sale on October 12 at www.ticketmaster.com.
While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.
Additional Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party Show Details; Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. And make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration.
Join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party delivers an unforgettable experience in your hometown!
Event Location: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting on October 5, 2021, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on October 12, 2021. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
Dates and Times of Performances:
Thursday, December 2 7:00pm
Friday, December 3 11:00am & 7:00pm
Saturday, December 4 11:00am, 3:00pm & 7:00pm
Sunday, December 5 1:00pm & 5:00pm
To purchase tickets:
Online: Visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets
Box Office: Greensboro Coliseum Box Office
*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.
About Feld Entertainment
Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.
