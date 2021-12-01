YMCA of Greensboro Receives Funding for Water Safety Training
Greensboro, N.C., November 24, 2021– The YMCA of Greensboro is teaming up with SCP Distributors, Inc. and its parent company POOLCORP to provide scholarships for water safety lessons to area children. Donated funds will provide Safety Around Water (SAW) lessons for more than 1,000 children who might not otherwise be able to afford to participate.
The Safety Around Water Program consists of a course of eight 40-minute sessions where students learn important skills in and around water, including survival skills like pushing off from the bottom of the pool to resurface, safety skills like water rescue techniques and identifying a safe place to swim, and basic swim skills like floating, blowing bubbles, and beginner swim strokes.
The YMCA of Greensboro plans on launching the new program at the beginning of 2022 at its locations in Guilford and Rockingham Counties.
About the YMCA of Greensboro
The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Through its eight branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in programs and experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, visit ymcagreensboro.org.
About POOLCORP
POOLCORP is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related outdoor living products. POOLCORP operates 409 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com
