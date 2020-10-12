GETTING STRONGER EVERY DAY
The challenge starts Oct. 19 but registration is open now.
GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 12, 2020) – Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times? The YMCA of Greensboro invites everyone in the community to participate in a free, six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body. “Now, more than ever before, we need to recharge and refocus,” said YMCA of Greensboro President and CEO Rhonda Anderson. “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways. We know that we are always stronger together, and this challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier as one big family.”
Opt-in to the free challenge by texting STRONG to 74121. Follow the prompts to sign up, and you will receive three texts each week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. You will also be invited to the Y for opportunities to enjoy swimming, working out and a variety of classes.
Everyone in the community is also invited to work out wherever you are, taking free YMCA online classes like Zumba, yoga and HIIT.Visit the website ymcagreensboro.org/strong to learn more about the STRONG challenge.
About the YMCA ofGreensboro:
The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Through its eight branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in worthwhile programs and meaningful experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, please visit www.ymcagreensboro.org.
