Wyndham Championship, The First Tee - Central Carolina Partner in Return of The First Tee Youth Golf Clinic
GREENSBORO, N.C. – For the first time since 2019, the First Tee – Central Carolina is partnering with the Wyndham Championship to present The First Tee Youth Golf Clinic at the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.
The First Tee Youth Golf Clinic at the Wyndham Championship, canceled in 2020 and ’21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Grandover Resort practice range. The clinic will be conducted by The First Tee – Central Carolina, but PGA TOUR golfers will provide the instruction. This clinic is open to junior golfers ages 7-18, and participation is free of charge. Refreshments will be provided, but space is limited. Only the first 125 junior golfers who register may participate in the clinic. Parents who do not have an existing First Tee – Central Carolina account must create a free account to register. Register here: https://conta.cc/3OeXlP7
“I think I can safely speak for everyone involved when I say we’re thrilled to be able to host The First Tee Youth Golf Clinic again,” tournament director Bobby Powell said. “This clinic is one of the most important events we have during tournament week each year, and we thank The First Tee – Central Carolina for hosting the clinic and for their tremendous partnership throughout the year. First Tee – Central Carolina students and coaches staff The First Tee – Central Carolina expo on Expo Row and serve as greeters in our VIP parking lot. We appreciate their support of our PGA TOUR event.”
“The Wyndham Championship is one of our chapter’s biggest supporters,” The First Tee – Central Carolina CEO Mike Barber said. “Thanks to their extremely generous donations, First Tee—Central Carolina is able to teach golf, core values, healthy habits and life skills to more than 1,500 young people throughout the Triad each year. Volunteering is the best way we can say ‘Thank You’ for all that the Wyndham Championship does to support our chapter each year.”
Wyndham Championship tickets are on sale now, and the tournament is offering a discount for advance ticket purchases. For example, daily grounds tickets for the first round of official tournament play on Thursday are just $60 but will increase to $70 on July 24, 2022. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets. Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.
About the Wyndham Championship:
Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
About Wyndham Rewards:
Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at any of over 8,900 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 94 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com
About Wyndham Destinations:
Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business with more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio — featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club — offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. More than 850,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Wyndham Destinations is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL). Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.
