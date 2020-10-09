GREENSBORO, NC -- Tickets for Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will go on sale on Friday, October 9 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets range from $12 - $24 per person, with children ages two and younger receiving free admission. Tickets can be purchased online at greensboroscience.org. Winter Wonderlights is made possible with support from presenting sponsor, the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Winter Wonderlights is a new holiday light show experience featuring uniquely-themed, immersive zones designed by GES Events, the world leader in holiday experiences, that will illuminate the GSC’s zoo for 56 nights this holiday season.

Winter Wonderlights will transform the GSC’s zoo into a winter wonderland of light, color and holiday excitement with outdoor experiences including a walk through the Ice Age, a fountain featuring dancing penguins, and a forest of light. The zoo light experience will be complemented by indoor opportunities including visits with Santa in his workshop, carolers, a giant living snow globe and much more.

Installation of this brand new Greensboro holiday tradition begins Monday, October 12 and is scheduled to be complete by October 29, in time for VIP preview nights for sponsors and GSC staff. The experience will open on November 6, 2020 and will close on January 3, 2021. The complete schedule and additional pricing information can be found online at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Members of the media interested in gathering photos or video of the installation process are invited to contact the GSC’s Marketing Department at ebrown@greensboroscience.org.

# # #

About the Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.