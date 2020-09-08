GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is pleased to announce that Winter Wonderlights, a new, cutting-edge zoo light experience, will open on November 6, 2020 and run through January 3, 2021. Prices range from $12 to $24 per person, with children ages two and younger receiving free admission. Winter Wonderlights is made possible with support from presenting sponsor, the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tickets will be available beginning Friday, October 9. Capacity is limited, and timed-entry ticketing will be used. An exclusive GSC Friends and Family Presale will be offered beginning September 21 to select GSC supporters, including GSC members, donors, volunteers and staff.
This outdoor holiday experience will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. most nights, with select nights ending at 11:00 p.m. The experience will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Detailed information about hours and prices can be found online at www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/.
The GSC worked with professional lighting designers from GES Events to create immersive experiences using a combination of traditional lighting techniques and the latest in lighting technology. Custom zones include Snowball Surprise, Forest of Light, Gingerbread Barn and Dancing Fountains.
In addition to exploring 12 unique zones, guests will be invited to enjoy festive music with special performances by Greensboro Opera on select nights. Food and drinks (non-alcoholic beverages as well as beer, wine, and signature cocktails) will be available for purchase. Each Winter Wonderlights guest can also enjoy one complimentary moonlight ride on The Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
