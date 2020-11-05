GREENSBORO, NC -- Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) opens Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Winter Wonderlights is made possible with support from presenting sponsor, the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Winter Wonderlights is a new holiday light show experience featuring uniquely-themed, immersive zones designed by GES Events, the world leader in holiday experiences, that will illuminate the GSC’s zoo for 56 nights this holiday season.
Winter Wonderlights has transformed the GSC’s zoo into a winter wonderland of light, color and holiday excitement with outdoor experiences including a swirling peppermint path, a 100-foot-long tunnel of light, and a Gingerbread Barn built by animated animals. The zoo light experience will be complemented by indoor opportunities including a space where guests can leave wishes for the world, visit with a virtual elf, hear carols, walk through a giant snow globe and more.
The experience will open on November 6, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. and will close on January 3, 2021. Tickets range from $12 - $24 per person, with children ages two and younger receiving free admission. They can be purchased online at greensboroscience.org. The complete schedule and additional pricing information can be found online at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
