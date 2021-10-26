GREENSBORO, NC -- Installation of one of Greensboro's newest holiday traditions, Winter Wonderlights, began on Monday, October 18, 2021, and is expected to continue through the end of the month. The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is working with professional lighting designers from GES Events, the world leader in holiday experiences, to create an immersive event using a combination of traditional lighting techniques and the latest in lighting technology.
Winter Wonderlights features uniquely-themed, immersive zones that will illuminate the GSC’s campus for 54 nights this holiday season. This year, the event is expanding to immerse Revolution Ridge, the GSC's 11-acre zoo expansion, in lights, colors and sounds.
The GSC’s zoo will transform into a winter wonderland with outdoor experiences including a Treehouse Lights adventure, a stroll along Starry Night path, and a Wild Walk on the boardwalk. The zoo light experience will be complemented by indoor opportunities including a Dino Disco.
Winter Wonderlights will open on November 6, 2021 and will close on January 2, 2022. The complete schedule and additional pricing information can be found online at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
