Winter Wonderlights: Final Week
GREENSBORO, NC -- Tickets are still available for Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center (GSC). Tickets range from $12 - $24.50 per person, with children ages two and younger receiving free admission. Tickets can be purchased online at greensboroscience.org.
Back for its second year, Winter Wonderlights is a holiday light show experience featuring uniquely-themed, immersive zones designed by GES Events, the world leader in holiday experiences, that has been illuminating the GSC’s campus for nearly 54 nights this holiday season.
This year, Winter Wonderlights has expanded to immerse Revolution Ridge, the GSC's 11-acre zoo expansion, in lights, colors and sounds. Zones new to the 2021-2022 show include a Treehouse Lights adventure, a stroll along Starry Night path, and a Wild Walk on the boardwalk. The outdoor zoo light experience is complemented by indoor opportunities including a Dino Disco.
The final night to experience Winter Wonderlights is January 2, 2022. A complete schedule and additional pricing information can be found online at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
