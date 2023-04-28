Winston-Salem Dog Goes to 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show May 9
Winston-Salem, NC, April 28, 2023 – GCH CH Charthill Duchess Sophie from Winston-Salem, NC, is a five-year-old Scottish Terrier female who will compete with Feisty Kennels’ owner, Siobhan Olson, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, May 8-9, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. People can watch breed judging, Groups and Best in Show at WestminsterKennelClub.org, on Fox Sports FS1 and FS2, or the Fox Now app or Fox Sports app. Sophie is Scottie #22 and will be in Ring 8 at 11AM on May 9.
Sophie started her show career at 8 months old at the Furniture City Kennel Club and Scottish Terrier Club of the Piedmont Specialty shows at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in 2018.
The pursuit of Sophie's titles was severely curtailed by COVID, but she achieved her AKC Championship at the Greenville Kennel Club show in 2022 and her Grand Championship shortly thereafter with Professional Handler Armando Morales. She will soon earn her AKC Grand Champion Bronze title. She also is a United Kennel Club Grand Champion and International Bronze Honors Champion.
Sophie joined the Olson family as a pet, but quickly grew into a stunning example of a Scottish Terrier with her compact body, fluid movement, beautiful head and statuesque structure. Olson decided to learn how to show dogs through the Forsyth Kennel Club conformation classes at Just Dogs Academy. “Becoming a handler and show dog takes time and dedication,” said Olson. “For instance, Sophie endures 16 hours of grooming the week prior to a show, walks 2 miles a day, has a personal coach, and goes to weekly handling classes.”
Sophie had a litter of puppies in December 2021. They are affectionately known as "The Disneys" because they are named after characters -- Thumper, Tigger, Lady and Scamp. Thumper is an AKC Champion and about to become a Grand Champion at the very young age of one year. Scamp is an AKC Champion. Tigger and Lady will get their Championships this summer.
“Sophie can be extremely stubborn - which is a classic breed trait,” continued Olson. “On many occasions, she has refused to walk in the ring. At one show, she won Owner-Handled Best of Breed and was competing in the Owner-Handled Terrier Group. She sat down and refused to move at least three times. Despite her unwillingness to move, she won third place because the judge said, ‘She is all Scottie!’"
Sophie also competes in AKC Fast CAT where she chases a lure for 100 yards as fast as she can.
