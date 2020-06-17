Families invited to BB&T Ballpark to play catch on the field
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 17, 2020) – The Winston-Salem Dash will host a Play Catch on the Field event, presented by BB&T now Truist, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Lowes Foods at BB&T Ballpark Saturday, June 27. Pairs of “throwing partners” will be able to sign up for one-hour time slots at 10:00am, 11:00am, 5:00pm and 6:00pm. There will only be twelve available spaces for pairs to sign up per time slot.
“There is something special about being able to go out and play catch on a professional field,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “Our fans will have the opportunity to create their “Field of Dreams” memory.”
The event is FREE to the public, but pairs must reserve a spot in advance. A limited number of spaces are available. Participants will be encouraged to bring their own gloves and baseballs. As needed, the Dash staff will provide baseballs and will sanitize baseballs between uses.
Reservations can be made by contacting Ayla Acosta at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
