Facility to temporarily transform into a 9-hole Dash Disc Golf Course
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (September 14, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Dash have partnered with “Hek Yeh Putter Party” with Innova Discs to host Dash Disc Golf at Truist Stadium October 14-17. “Hek Yeh Putter Party” is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition designed for first time and experienced players. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on our 9-hole temporary par 2 course designed in and around the entire stadium, including the playing field. The final hole has players teeing off from deep second base toward home plate into an Innova DISCatcher or basket.
Each night will include 10 raffle prizes, cash prizes for the top 20% of the field, and a Gold Record Trophy for the best score. Tee times are available for groups of eight or less with groups teeing off every 10 minutes. Dates and times are listed below. The advance cost is $20 and includes a beverage voucher. The walk-up cost is $25 to participate. The cost for non-participating attendees is $5.
Tee times can be reserved by calling 336-714-6862 or clicking on the dates below:
- Thursday, October 14, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday, October 15, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 16, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday, October 17, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation (no cleats allowed). Players are permitted to bring their own discs and discs will be available on-site. Safety protocols, recommended by both the CDC and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, will be followed.
“We are excited to bring this popular event back to Truist Stadium,” said Dash President C.J. Johnson.
The Winston-Salem Dash have released their 2022 schedule, as announced in a press release that can be found here.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
