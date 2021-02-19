WHITE SOX HIGH-A AFFILIATE TO PLAY 60 HOME GAMES AT TRUIST STADIUM
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 18, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Dash announced their 2021 season today, marking a return of professional baseball to Truist Stadium following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full 120-game schedule is below.
Game times will be announced at a later date. The Dash will be playing in the newly formed High-A East League. The league includes (MLB affiliation in parentheses):
Southern Division
Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros)
Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays)
Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates)
Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox)
Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers)
Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves)
Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox)
Northern Division
Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles)
Brooklyn Cyclones (NY Mets)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phila. Phillies)
Hudson Valley Renegades (NY Yankees)
Wilmington Blue Rocks (Wash. Nationals)
Asheville, Greensboro and Hickory previously were members of the Low-A South Atlantic League and have not competed against Winston-Salem in several decades. Located just 30 miles apart, Winston-Salem and Greensboro have not met on the field since 1968.
The Dash will welcome the Rome Braves on Tuesday, May 4 to start the 2021 slate. All series this season will be six games, running from Tuesday-Sunday. Half the Dash home games will be weekend games. The season concludes at home on Sunday, September 19 versus the Asheville Tourists.
Winston-Salem led all 30 High-A teams in attendance in 2019 and have entertained 2,978,563 fans during ten seasons at Truist Stadium. The Dash will welcome their three millionth fan in 2021.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.