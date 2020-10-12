GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2020) –Windsor Recreation Center will host Paint, Music & Snacks in the Park from 10:30 am to 12 pm, Saturday, October 17. This program is for children ages 5-12 years old. The cost is $5 per child and advanced registration is required to allow for proper social distancing and to meet gathering limits. Sign up online.
For more information, contact Windsor Recreation Center Director Erica Chadwick at erica.chadwick@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5845.
