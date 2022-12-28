What’s Old Is New Again: The Return of the Pro Wrestling Territories
Independent pro wrestling promotions like AML Wrestling are following a time-tested formula and succeeding.
It was a balmy Sunday afternoon in August, and people had been waiting more than 2 hours for the East Rowan High School gym doors to open. They weren’t there for the regular slate of high school activities like basketball or volleyball. Nope, they were there for the return of pro wrestling from Winston-Salem, North Carolina based AML Wrestling, one of the most successful independent wrestling companies in the country.
One of the first people in line was Todd Davis of Monroe, a self-proclaimed mega-fan of everything related to AML Wrestling.
“I’ve been following AML Wrestling since their first show almost 8 years ago,” said Davis. “Even back then when there were only 100 of us watching, we knew that AML was something special. Now we have to buy our tickets early, especially if we want ringside because most of their shows sell out. With stars like FTR and Brian Cage from AEW and legends like Arn Anderson on the card today, it’s easy to see why. The stars are cool, but it’s their full-time roster that I come to see every month.”
Once the doors opened, about a third of the crowd went to Meet the Stars (a $50 upgrade) while the others either visited the concession stand or went directly to their seats. One of those who rushed inside to get the best available seat was Ronnie Mitchell, a Statesville resident, who says he attends as many AML Wrestling events as he can.
“AML Wrestling reminds me of why I fell in love with pro wrestling as a kid,” stated Mitchell. “It’s definitely a contemporary version of Jim Crockett promotions. Their storylines intrigue me and everyone on their roster looks like professional athletes. I believe that’s what’s missing in a lot of independent wrestling today. They also have excellent production values which make an already great show even better.”
It’s not lost on anyone who attends AML Wrestling events regularly that the owners, Tracy Myers and Brian Hawks, loosely model their product after the 70s and 80s iteration of the National Wrestling Alliance.
“I’m not sure there’s a better compliment than when a 50-year-old fan tells me that AML Wrestling reminds them of the wrestling they grew up on,” said Myers. “I mean, I’ve watched wrestling since 1978, and I also love a lot of the current product, so it was easy for us to create a quality product that appeals to different generations. Based on our attendance the past few years, I believe we’ve been successful with it.”
Current wrestling stars like Dax Harwood have recognized their attention to detail and quality. “If journalists won’t give them the time of day, I’ll try. Check out the best promotion in the southeast,” Harwood recently tweeted/
Another time-tested formula that AML Wrestling successfully followed was to take their show on the road and create their own “territory.” In 2022 alone, they had events in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Gastonia, Salisbury, Hickory, and Goldsboro to name a few. “We didn’t start traveling by design,” said Hawks. “We did it out of necessity. No one knew us in the beginning, and it was difficult to find venues that would rent to us. So, we went where we could. It worked so we just kept doing it.”
At exactly 5 pm, the gym lights went dark and the nearly 1,000 people in attendance screamed in unison. What followed for the next 2.5 hours was the feeling you get when riding a fast roller coaster. It seemed over as soon as it began and left the visibly excited audience wanting more.
When the gym lights came back on and the fans slowly filed their way out of the gym and back to the real world, the effervescent co-owner Tracy Myers was thanking everyone for coming and asking the all-important question: “Did you have FUN?”
Salisbury resident Jerry Blalock replied with an energetic and resounding, “YES! It’s the best wrestling event I’ve ever been to. I can’t wait for y’all to come back!”
