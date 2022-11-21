Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe Supercharging Three Slides for ‘23
Amp up the fun next summer: three water slides will be reborn as full-sensory sensations with next-gen light & sound additions
Greensboro, North Carolina [November 16, 2022] – Water park fans get an early holiday gift from the Carolinas’ Favorite Water Park: Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe will debut three new attractions for the 2023 Season!
The thrills will shine brighter next summer at Emerald Pointe thanks to a supercharging of three park favorites with next-generation slide technology never before seen in the Carolinas. The high-thrill slides will transform into fully sensory experiences with the installation of new light and sound systems that surprise riders’ senses like never before. Riders will fly through each slide on electric journeys that send them down and around lengths of 100, 161 and 176 feet to the pulse of vivid light and dynamic sound. These ride rebirths into state-of-the-art attractions will amp up the fun in 2023, including new names and new themes to match the new thrills.
“Water park fans better get ready to turn their thrill level up to 11 with these supercharged slides,” says General Manager Adam Good. “Between these new experiences and the addition of the new Bombs Away slides this year, our guests have five new, exciting reasons to dive into fun with us in 2023.”
More details will be released on the supercharged set of slides in the coming months.
Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s 2023 Season will begin Saturday, May 27, with more fun and extra special events planned than any year yet. And right now is the perfect time to plan for fun, with the park’s annual Black Friday Season Pass sales available now and offering the lowest prices of the season. Season Passes present a perfect stocking stuffer with savings of up to $30 off and six-month payment plans available as well. Plus, Passholders will get the first go at this series of new slide experiences next summer!
For more information on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s 2023 Season, new attractions and Black Friday Pass sales, visit EmeraldPointe.com.
###
About Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe & Palace Entertainment
Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe, is the Carolinas' Favorite Waterpark, featuring over 3 million gallons of fun sprawling across 40 beautifully landscaped acres located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Park features over 40 water rides & attractions providing family fun for kids of all ages. NEW in 2022, the exhilarating Bombs Away drop slides debut with 300 feet of soaking, splashing fun.
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.