West End Mambo to Take the Stage at Tanglewood Park
Arts Council to hold free and family friendly concert Sunday, May 21, 2023
Winston-Salem, NC (May 5, 2023) – Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the eighth annual Parks Concert Series beginning on Sunday, May 21 at 2pm at Tanglewood Park.
Formed in 1999, West End Mambo is comprised of musicians from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean. This nine-piece band will perform a fiery mix of classic salsa from bolero and rumbas to guaracha and son montuno. Their repertoire includes original orchestral salsa arrangements which they have performed with the Winston-Salem and Greensboro Symphonies. Musicians for this concert include Cesar Oviedo - piano & vocal, Chris Velez – congas, Sendy Mendez - Lead vocal, Ramon Garcia – bass, Ramone Ortiz – timbales, Christian McIvor – Trumpet, James Armstrong – Trumpet, and Steve Blake - sax & flute.
During the concert, families are encouraged to enjoy free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks, and beverages will also be available for purchase at all Parks Concert Series concerts.
2023 marks the eighth season for the Parks Concert Series which is a collaborative presentation by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County Government. In an effort to spread out the concerts for the community, these concerts will take place once a month between May-October 2023. All concerts are free and family friendly
Tanglewood Park: 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012
The featured Community Partner for this event is Comunidad Mujer Valiosa.
Series partners include Publix Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, YES! Weekly, Foothills Brewing, and Raffaldini Vineyards.
Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Five additional concerts will take place on the following dates:
- Sat., June 10, 5-8pm – Tanglewood Park – The Martha Bassett Show
- Sun., July 2, 5-8pm – Triad Park
- Sat., Aug. 12, 5-8pm – Tanglewood Park
- Sat., Sept. 16, 2-5pm – Triad Park
- Sat., Oct. 21, 2-5pm – Triad Park
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.