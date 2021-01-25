Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.