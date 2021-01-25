(RALEIGH, N.C.) — Live … from Raleigh, North Carolina … it’s Groundhog Day! Don’t miss Sir Walter Wally as he makes his annual weather prognostication, virtually, on the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences’ YouTube channel, Tuesday, Feb. 2.
This year’s event is held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tune in to hear Museum educators present the history of Groundhog Day and natural facts about these amazing rodents. Then sing along with one of our more musically gifted educators as she guides you through an original rendition of the Groundhog Day song. Finally, enjoy the shadow ceremony broadcast live from Wally’s socially distant home in Roan Mountain State Park, Tennessee. Raleigh Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart and Museum Director Eric Dorfman will join Museum educator Chris Smith to assist Wally with the forecast.
Each year crowds wait in nervous anticipation to see if Wally sees his shadow. If he does, we’re in for six more weeks of winter! In recent years Wally has been gaining national recognition with his amazing accuracy and is regularly featured on The Weather Channel’s list of national Groundhog Day representatives. So, tune in and wish Wally good luck!
About the NC Museum of Natural Sciences
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh (11 and 121 W. Jones St.) is an active research institution that engages visitors of every age and stage of learning in the wonders of science and the natural world. In addition to two downtown buildings showcasing seven floors of world class exhibits, the Museum runs Prairie Ridge Ecostation, a 45-acre outdoor education and research facility in west Raleigh, as well as the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville, our satellite facility in southeastern NC. As a whole, our mission is “to illuminate the natural world and inspire its conservation.” Downtown Raleigh Hours: Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. General admission is free. For more information, visit www.naturalsciences.org.
About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
