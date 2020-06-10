HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Parks & Recreation has announced that the pool at Washington Terrace Park, located at 108 Murray Street in High Point, will open on Saturday, June 13, under new safety guidelines. The pool will be open Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. It is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, June 20, for the summer, operating seven days a week until early August.
The Department is following Executive Order 141, which outlines North Carolina’s restrictions for Phase 2, as well as guidance by the Centers for Disease Controls and Preventions (CDC) and NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS). In addition, we will continue to follow all of Guilford County Health Department’s rules and regulations regarding pool operations.
Capacity will be limited to 50% of the pool’s maximum occupancy, which has been set at 150 patrons, including patrons in the water and on the pool deck. To give more people an opportunity to swim, there will be three daily “waves” of swim time beginning at 10 a.m. daily, with 30-minute closures between each wave to allow for cleaning and sanitation. Each wave includes a 15-minute break.
•Wave I: 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. (15-minute break from 11 – 11:15 a.m.)
•Wave II: 12:45 – 3 p.m. (15-minute break from 1:45 – 2 p.m.)
• Wave III: 3:30 – 5:45 p.m. (15-minute break from 4:30 – 4:45 p.m.)
Admission can be reserved online in advance (up to five days prior) or paid at the gate. Fifty of the 150 available slots in each wave can be reserved in advance via the High Point Parks & Recreation online registration site. No refunds will be issued for advance reservations.
The remaining 100 spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for each wave. Wristbands will be available for purchase at the pool entrance gate daily, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $1.25 per person. Children ages three and under are free. Anyone under the age of 13 must have an adult 18 years of age or older to accompany them.
As part of our COVID- 19 prevention measures, staff will perform temperature checks on all individuals prior to entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility. All patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings when entering/exiting the pool facility and when on the pool deck. Face covering must not be worn while in the water. Patrons are also encouraged to wash their hands frequently.
Seating areas will be positioned at least 6’ apart and cannot be moved by pool patrons. Pool patrons can bring their own chairs; however, these should maintain the proper physical distancing (6’) from other pool patrons when placing chairs.
Information on the process is available at www.highpointnc.gov/pr. Questions regarding pool operations or admission may also be directed to 336.883.8599 or 336.883.3511.
