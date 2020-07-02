Winston-Salem, NC (July 2, 2020)—The Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced this week it will hold a BSA Virtual 5K. In the name of health and social distancing, this 5K will be its first ever council “virtual 5K.” Every dollar raised by the event will benefit and support the scouting programs of Old Hickory Council and the youth it serves in northwest North Carolina.
The Virtual 5K kicks off on Wednesday, July 1st and will conclude on Friday, July 31. Each 5K participant will receive a special edition 2020 Virtual 5k Patch!
Here’s how it works:
Individuals or teams register online at oldhickorycouncil.org/virtual5k
Each Participant (or primary contact for a team) will receive a confirmation email that will include a printable personalized Virtual 5K race bib that you (or each member of your team) can wear. We would love to have some pictures to post on our council social media!
Then hit the streets, trails, treadmill or staircase to walk, run or hike your 5K!
That’s it!
Registration will remain open until the tournament ends on July 31st. All Participants will be mailed a special edition Virtual 5K patch after the final date. For more information, contact Art Blackwood, Exploring Executive or David Page, Development Director for Old Hickory Council at 336-760-2900. Donations can be sent to Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America, 6600 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
