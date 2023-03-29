The North Carolina Zoo is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo. The more than 1,700 animals that live there have plenty of room to roam. The zoo is also an active participant in efforts to protect wildlife and wild places. Some of the animals are endangered species, protected at the zoo. They or their offspring often return later to their natural habitat. The Zoo’s veterinary hospital has a staff of nine. They operate the Zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, one of the few wildlife rehabilitation centers operated by a zoo in the United States.
Eight segments of the Nat Geo Wild series, Secrets of the Zoo, are dedicated to the North Carolina Zoo. You can watch them on Disney+ and Prime Video.
For in-person visits, General Admission for adults costs $15. Parking is free. Several picnic areas can be reserved. The Zoo also offers “Ride-and-a-Guide” programs for small groups wishing to visit the Zoo in the company of a Society professional. Ride and guide programs allow guests to make the most of their Zoo experiences. Ride-and-a-Guide tours must be booked in advance.
Of course, the main attraction is the animals. Most can be viewed from walking trails that wind through the property. In some cases, they are housed indoors, in temperature-controlled spaces.
Several natural habitats are devoted to various regions.
The North America habitat includes a prairie, a grizzly bear reserve, a streamside, a cypress swamp, a marsh, a rocky coast, and sections devoted to red wolves and black bears.
The Africa habitat houses baboons, lemurs, primates, zebras, ostriches, giraffes, and lions. Free-roaming elephants are a big attraction.
An Asian habitat is under development. It is expected to open in 2026.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.