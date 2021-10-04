VISIT HIGH POINT PARTNERS WITH NORTHWOOD ANIMAL HOSPITAL AND HIGH POINT GROOMING TO HOST SPOOKTACULAR PETS OF THE TRIAD COSTUME CONTEST ON FACEBOOK
HIGH POINT, N.C. (October 1, 2021) — Visit High Point, High Point Grooming and Northwood Animal Hospital will partner to host a Spooktacular Pets of the Triad Costume Contest. Like last year, this event will be held virtually on Facebook but will include more than dogs. “There was some interest from the community last year to include cats once the contest had already started, so we made sure to open registration up for pets in general this time,” says Nancy Bowman, director of sales and marketing with Visit High Point.
The contest will kick off Monday, Oct. 4 and run through Monday, Oct. 25 at midnight. The winner with the most votes will be announced Friday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. All interested parties are invited to message Visit High Point with one photo of their pet in a costume for a chance to win first, second or third place prize. “Northwood Animal Hospital is excited to participate again this year, inviting not only our clients but also our community to participate, and is donating gift baskets to the top 3 place winners,” says Jonathan Marquez, CFO of Northwood Animal Hospital. High Point Grooming, opening Oct. 12 at 1620 Eastchester Drive in High Point, will be donating free grooming services to the top winners.
Photos with pets visiting a High Point pet-friendly attraction will automatically gain extra votes with Visit High Point matching vote for vote. “We know that 46% of pet owners travel with their pets, and this is a great opportunity for us to capture photos of pets enjoying our pet-friendly attractions to utilize in marketing materials,” says Bowman. “Also, by opening the contest up to the triad region, we hope to encourage more visitation from our neighboring cities.”
The community is invited to vote for their favorite pet by visiting the Visit High Point Facebook page and clicking on the Spooktacular Pets of the Triad Costume Contest Photo Album, which will be pinned at the top of the page through the duration of the contest. Participants and voters are encouraged to share the photo album with Facebook friends to engage more votes.
For more information on the contest, please contact Kellie Sanders at ksanders@visithighpoint.com or 336.884.5255.
###
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is an independent 501 (c) 6 nonprofit organization whose mission is to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
