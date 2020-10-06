HIGH POINT, N.C. Oct. 6, 2020 — Visit High Point, in partnership with Northwood Animal Hospital, will host a Halloween Dog Costume Contest this month. Both organizations have hosted in-person contests in the past but, due to COVID-19, are unable to move forward with plans this year.
Instead, the two organizations have partnered up to co-host an online version on Facebook. All interested parties are invited to message Visit High Point with a photo of their pup in a favorite costume for a chance to win first, second or third place prizes.
The community is invited to vote by visiting the Visit High Point Facebook page and clicking on the Spooktacular Dogs of High Point Costume Contest Photo Album, then liking their favorite pup. Participants are encouraged to share the photo album with friends and family to generate more votes.
The contest will run Tuesday, October 6 through Mon., Oct. 26 with the announcement of winners Fri., Oct. 30. Prizes are provided by Northwood Animal Hospital.
“On behalf of our doctors and our staff, we are excited to be the presenting sponsor and partner with Visit High Point and partake on this year's virtual pet costume contest,” says Jonathan Marquez, CFO/Business Manager with Northwood Animal Hospital. In addition to the prizes mentioned, the first-place winner will be featured in Visit High Point’s Dog-Friendly blog; highlighting dog-friendly attractions within the High Point area.
For more information or questions regarding the contest, please contact Kellie Sanders, at 336-884-5255 or ksanders@visithighpoint.com.
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is an independent 501 (c) 6 nonprofit organization whose mission is to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
