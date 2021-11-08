Village Fabric Shop Welcomes Afghan Refugees to the Triad
Village Fabric Shop, located in historic Reynolda Village, is welcoming Afghan Refugees with arms wide open. After seeing the heartbreak of thousands of Afghans forced to evacuate their home country, the owners at Village Fabric Shop looked for a way to support the successful relocation of Afghans who have few friends and fewer resources. Gifted quilts often mark important life events like new babies, weddings, and, in this case, welcoming new immigrants into our community. The sewists at Village Fabric Shop created a beautiful quilt, which is now being auctioned to support the resettlement of Afghans in the Triad.
On October 10th, 19 community members came together at Village Fabric Shop to embroidery quilt squares with the theme of Welcome. Shannon Downey of Badass Cross Stitch taught new embroiderers how to stitch. Everyone stitched a square with the prompt ‘what does welcome mean to you?’ The Village Fabric Shop team then stitched the squares together, and Lovebug Longarming quilted it.
Mary Ellen, the Community Coordinator from CWS Greensboro, joined to share about how their organization is working with new Afghan Refugees to the triad. CWS works to create a welcoming North Carolina where refugees and immigrants enjoy the resources, freedom, and opportunity to thrive.
Kelsey Brown, co-owner of Village Fabric Shop, said of the quilt, “It has over 100 hours of loving work put into it. It serves as a reminder of this brutal, international struggle, and as a marker of hope to welcome people into your life and open your arms and hearts when people need it the most.”
(0) comments
