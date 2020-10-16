Greensboro, NC (October 16, 2020) – In place of their annual Trunk or Treat event, United Way of Greater Greensboro Young Leaders are inviting everyone in the community to host a “Kits for Kids” drive. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Young Leaders reimagined their annual in-person event to create a fun, impactful volunteer opportunity.
“While we certainly wish we could gather together, we are confident the Kits for Kids drive will continue the legacy of this beloved event in a safe, impactful way,” said Lauren Forbis, Marketing and Communications Manager at United Way of Greater Greensboro.
Everyone is invited to host a “Kit for Kids” drive with their family and friends, neighborhood, office or place of worship. Simply assemble your kits and drop them off at United Way during the week of Oct. 19. Kits will be delivered to community partners— including United Way’s Family Success Centers, Greensboro Public Library, and the African American Male Initiative mentoring program— for distribution to local kids.
Kits will be available for the public to pick up at the following Greensboro Public Library branches: Vance H. Chavis, Glenwood and Hemphill.
To sign up to host a drive, visit unitedwaygso.org/trunk2020. A toolkit of helpful tips along with a listing of needed items is available on the same web page.
Young Leaders are a donor affinity group of United Way of Greater Greensboro. Cone Health is a generous sponsor of this event.
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.