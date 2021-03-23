Kernersville, NC - Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden is celebrating its10th anniversary with lots of events and thousands of tulips!
“We’ll be hosting a number of small, socially distanced events throughout the month of April, as well as offering guided tours of the Garden. We’ll also have over 30,000 tulip bulbs in full bloom,” said Adrienne Roethling, interim executive director.
There will be special events and 10th anniversary excitement throughout the month of April check the garden’s Facebook page to see further information.
“The garden gift shop will also be open extended hours and stocked with lots of wonderful items for the entire family,” said Roethling. “And it's not too early to shop for that perfect Mother's Day gift!”
The Garden is seeking volunteers to help during April and throughout the year.
For more information, to volunteer, make a donation, or sponsor an event, visit www.cienerbotancialgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.