NEW BERN, N.C. - May 25, 2021 - Join Tryon Palace and International Paper in celebrating National Pollinator Week, June 21st through 27th. Celebrate bees, butterflies, and pollinator plants throughout the week with special tours, a free movie showing, and informative posters and items to take home. Learn about our pollinator plants and initiatives in the Tryon Palace gardens and information on how you can help pollinators in your own garden.
Pollinator Garden Tours will be offered daily at 10:00 am, beginning at the Waystation, Monday June 21 through Friday, June 25th. The special tours are available with purchase of any Tryon Palace admittance ticket; One-Day, Galleries or Garden Pass. At 10:00 am on Saturday, June 26th, a free movie, “Disneynature, Wings of Life,” will be shown in Cullman Hall, at the North Carolina History Center. Following at 2:00 pm, the movie “Biggest Little Farm” will be presented. Then Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Hadley Cheris will be available after both movies for a Q&A session.
Throughout Pollinator Week, there will be pick-up brochures and other free items at the North Carolina History Center. These activities and materials are made possible with a generous grant received from International Paper.
For more information on pollinators, stay tuned to our Facebook page and Instagram for additional pollinator feature stories! You can also take part in the Pollinator Power Party! offered by Pollinator Partnership at www.pollinator.org.
About Tryon Palace - Tryon Palace, located in New Bern, NC, is part of the Office of Archives and History, an agency of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Tryon Palace is one of North Carolina's most significant historic sites. It is the home of the Governor's Palace, North Carolina's first colonial and first state capitol, and includes historic buildings, gardens, and the North Carolina History Center, which revolutionizes the visitor experience through use of the latest interactive technology. The History Center includes galleries, a performance hall, the museum store, and a waterfront café. Tryon Palace's mission is to engage present and future generations in the history of North Carolina from early settlement in 1710, through the development of statehood, and into the mid-twentieth century. It is dedicated to collecting, interpreting, and preserving objects, buildings, landscapes, and events that enrich understanding of the making of our state and nation.
Tickets and visitor information are available at the Tryon Palace Waystation, located at the corner of George Street and Pollock Street in New Bern. For directions and further information about special events, programs or group tours, employment and more, visit our web site: www.tryonpalace.org or phone (800) 767-1560 or (252) 639-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.