Two-Day Shopping Market to Take Place Thanksgiving Weekend in Downtown High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers, in partnership with SAVVY Vendors, will host a two-day Holiday Shopping Market , turning Truist Point into an outdoor shopping venue on Saturday, November 28th and Sunday, November 29th. The event will feature over 40 vendors, local food trucks, a children’s activity area, and door prizes.
“The goal of Truist Point is to be a safe gathering place for the City of High Point and it’s citizens,” noted Pete Fisch, President of High Point Baseball, Inc. “Hosting community events such as this are just another way we plan to utilize our great facility for all of the Triad to enjoy for years to come.”
Free to the public, this event will take place as an outdoor retail venue at Truist Point from 10:00am to 3:00pm Sat., Nov. 28 and from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sun., Nov. 29. The Rockers will also have special sales on team merchandise and memorabilia, along with opportunities for folks to take pictures at the award-winning facility. Parking will be available at the 214 Lindsay Street and 301 N. Elm Street lots.
“This event will not only provide a wonderful service to shoppers but showcase some of High Point’s finest small and large owned businesses,” said SAVVY Vendors Administrator Karen Atkinson. “In this joint effort, we are uplifted and hopeful that this event will build long lasting relationships between a variety of North Carolina vendors and our community.”
The event will adhere strictly to local, state, and CDC COVID-19 related guidelines including requiring face masks to be worn by all guests and participants, social distancing, and temperature checks upon entry. All vendors interested in taking part can register by contacting Karen Atkinson, SAVVY Vendors Administrator, at (336) 456-7210 or emailing kdatkinson0728@yahoo.com. More information on door prizes, special events, and a list of vendors will be provided at a later date.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
