Dental Office to Award a Local Nonprofits with $5,000 in Donations
Triad Kids Dental is excited to announce the return of their Caring4Community awards. Local nonprofits are invited to compete to win a prize of $5,000.
To win this prize, organizations must be a qualifying 501(c)(3) serving one of the following counties: Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes, Davie, or Yadkin. Organizations can be nominated via online form beginning 4/10/23 until 4/26/2023. The official voting period for the top-nominated organizations will start on 5/1/2023 with a winner selected on 5/31/2023.
Dr. KaSheena Hollis stated, “Support for our community has always been central to our mission, and partnerships with our local family organizations have been critical to our success. We decided to create this contest not only to offer financial support, but also, to bring more awareness to the organizations that impact our community in a positive way.”
To nominate an organization, visit www.triadkidsdental.com/caring4community beginning 04/10/23. Follow on social media for contest updates @triadkidsdental on Facebook and Instagram. .
