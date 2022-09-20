Top 10 Midway Rides At The Carolina Classic Fair
New Weekday Ride Promotions Include $2 Tuesday and 10-Pass Ride Cards
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 20, 2022)—With so many rides, attractions and concessions on the famous Strates Shows midway, it’s hard to decide what to ride or eat first! The following is a rundown of the “Top 10 Rides” experienced by Carolina Classic Fair fairgoers in 2021. The rankings are based on individual wristband and FunCard ticket scans:
#10 Zero Gravity: The name says it all! Patrons stand against the wall as the ride begins to spin at dizzying speeds. As the ride pivots vertically, the g-forces kick in and pin you in place! (42” minimum, 77” maximum)
#9 The Wacky Worm: The perfect “first coaster” for young riders. This colorful caterpillar will have both young and old laughing with delight as it weaves its way along gentle slopes and winding tracks. (42” minimum, 36” to 42” may ride with an adult)
#8 Jumbo’s Flying Elephants: Climb on one of these colorful, friendly elephants and get ready for the thrills of “flying” up and down and round and round.
(45” minimum, 36” minimum with an adult)
#7 Dream Wheel: Enjoy a panoramic view of the midway from 72 feet above the ground while riding in a family-sized gondola. At night, the Dream Wheel’s translucent tubs absorb the multiple colors of the super spectacular LED lighting. (40” minimum, 40” to 56” must be accompanied by a responsible patron)
#6 The Claw: Experience the ultimate sensations of speed, rotation and swing on ONE ride! As its large arm lifts into the air, those daring enough to ride from one of its suspended seats will get a 360-degree view of the surroundings...but only if they can keep their eyes open! (48” minimum, 77” maximum, 220 lb. maximum)
#5 Merry-Go-Round: Strates Shows merry-go-round has been a memory maker for fairgoers of all ages. This carousel constructed by the legendary Allan Herschell Company is a timeless favorite on the midway and has become one of the “first” midway rides ever ridden by thousands of children and their families. (42” minimum unless accompanied by an adult)
#4 Scooter/Bumper Cars: Driver’s license NOT required! There is no way better to get your traffic jam frustrations out than a ride on this carnival classic. These bumper cars let riders travel over the floor bumping, dodging and crashing into other cars along the way. (48” minimum to drive, 42” minimum to ride)
#3 Sky Flyer: High-altitude fun! This 98-foot-high vertical swing can be seen “dancing in the sky” above the Strates Shows carnival. As 24 riders slowly rise to the top, the tower begins to rotate and centrifugal force kicks in! The Sky Flyer offers adventure thrills as well as a panoramic view of the midway. Fairgoers on the ground will be sure to have their cameras out to capture the Sky Flyers’ dazzling array of LED lighting. (48” minimum, 79” maximum)
#2 Muzik Express: Music, lights and sounds—Get ready for spinning action as the up-and-down motion of the ride keeps you rocking and rolling. (52” minimum and age 8, 78” maximum)
And the number ONE ride experienced by Carolina Classic Fair customers in 2021…
#1 Giant Wheel: Truly the “King of the Midway!” At 105 feet in height, Strates Shows majestic Giant Wheel dominates the fairgrounds and the surrounding community. A spectacular sight day or night, the Giant Wheel comes alive when the sun goes down with an all-new display of LED lighting. It is the best ride to take an awesome selfie with friends as you’ll have a one-of-a-kind view behind you! (48” minimum unless accompanied by an adult)
Be sure to also check out these exciting Strates Shows rides while at the 2022 Carolina Classic Fair:
Venetian Double Carousel – For more than three decades, Strates Shows signature merry-go-round has been a memory maker for fairgoers of all ages. This unique two-story, hand-painted carousel is a timeless favorite on the midway and has become one of the “first” midway rides ever ridden by thousands of children and their families. (42” minimum unless accompanied by an adult)
Cuckoo Haus – It’s Wunderbar! Celebrate Oktoberfest as you walk through challenging and adventurous obstacles located at every twist and turn of this unique funhouse. (42” minimum)
The Pirate – Ahoy, Mateys! Welcome aboard the biggest ship on the midway. But look out, as there are rough seas head! This is not a kiddy cruise; it is a thrilling experience for mature family members. The ride’s up and down, swinging pendulum movement will provide plenty of zero gravity thrills at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions. (48” minimum, 39” to 48” may ride with an adult on an inside seat)
Wave Swinger – This ornately decorated giant swing set takes riders flying above the carnival crowds below. Riders are seated in one of the ride’s many suspended basket seats. As the Wave Swinger starts up, the whole structure rises and begins to rotate clockwise. When it reaches its maximum height, the ride tilts to provide an added thrill! (42” minimum, 230 lb. maximum)
Rock Star – Shaped like a giant, LED covered guitar, riders will take to the “stage” and experience a thrilling, modern-day magic carpet ride. This performance will have you soaring up and over, around and down, for a great free-fall experience. (42” minimum, 300 lb. maximum)
Zipper – This classic attraction still generates the ultimate in flips, spins and screams! A unique thrill ride rotating freely on an off-center axis while passenger cars move around the main boom. The boom rotates on its own axis creating chaotic ride patterns. (48” minimum)
New this year Strates Shows and the Carolina Classic Fair will offer brand new weekday ride promotions: On Monday, October 3 and Thursday, October 6 a 10-pass ride card will be offered for just $20! That’s ten rides for $20! Also on Tuesday, October 4, the Carolina Classic Fair will be offering $2 Tuesday with ALL RIDES being $2 all day!
Advance discounted admission tickets and Strates Ride vouchers to the Carolina Classic Fair are available through Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website at CarolinaClassicFair.com, the Fairgrounds’ Box Office located in the Annex (414 Deacon Blvd, 27105, Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at the new Hanes Mall Store location. The Carolina Classic Fairground Box Office will offer extended hours the week of September 26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) leading up to the Fair opening day. All online advance ticket sales will end at midnight on September 29.
Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter @CClassicFair and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Fairgrounds Box Office.
About the Strates Shows – The Strates Shows is a 99-year-old family-owned and operated outdoor amusement and carnival business with headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 1923 by Greek immigrant James E. Strates as the Southern Tier Shows in Elmira, New York, the Strates Shows is one of America’s premiere providers of carnival midways. Over the decades, the Strates Shows has brought many innovations to the carnival industry, including cooperative promotions, a centralized ticket system, advance ticket sales, and the FunCard electronic ticketing system that utilizes bar codes to control access to carnival rides on the midway and provides seamless, transparent accounting to partners. The Strates Shows will celebrate its centennial year of operation in 2023.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 140th year in 2022, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.