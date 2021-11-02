Tinsel Town Returns in 2021 Bigger and Brighter
Tree sponsorships are now open for the return of Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s (DGI) Tinsel Town as part of Downtown in December presented by Allegacy. After a successful inaugural year during DGI’s reimagined holiday festivities in 2020, Tinsel Town’s forest of uniquely decorated trees will be planted again in LeBauer Park, December 3-31. At double the amount of trees from 2020, this year’s 100 tree display will allow more local corporations, groups, non-profits, and families to join in the holiday fun. The public will again be invited to vote on the top five trees to receive a $500 donation.
“We loved participating in Tinsel Town last year. It was great to get daily updates on where our entry stood while continuing to encourage everyone to go down to see the Pirates entry,” said Erik Naglee, Principal of Page High School, and a 2020 Tinsel Town winner. “The prize money was a great relief in the midst of the pandemic to support our Page Cares program. This fund supports our families and students in various ways by assisting them with basic needs”.
Tinsel Town, sponsored by First Bank, will be featured the entire month of December for daily family-friendly walk-thrus and is free to attend. Visitors can cast their vote for the top five tree designs via the QR code located at each tree. The top five vote-getters will have a $500 donation made in their name to the non-profit of their choice. Tree sponsor price is $200 for a 6-7 foot tree and must be reserved by November 15. Sponsors will have the option to donate their trees to non-profits. There is also a non-profit waiting list form for those wishing to decorate a tree for their organization.
