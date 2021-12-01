This time of year reminds us of the beauty in community, family, and friendship
Dr. Pamela Howland Tribute Concert
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County launched the Pamela Howland Independent Artist Fund on Tuesday, November 30 with a premiere tribute concert honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Pamela Howland. The evening featured Pam’s arrangements of traditional Christmas carols in the style of Beethoven, as well as selections of her favorite chamber music, with musicians Barbara Lister-Sink, Evan Richey, Jacqui Carrasco, Stan Breckenridge, John Salmon, Yong Im Federle and dear friends, Rosemary Harris and Jaroslaw Cholodecki.
Earlier in the spring, Arts Council met with Pam to discuss how the organization could lift-up individual artists in an inclusive way within our local, national and global community. As a way of keeping our promise to Pam, we have launched the PAMELA HOWLAND INDEPENDENT ARTIST FUND to support independent artists in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County as they pursue their passions and share their talents. Katie Hall, Chief Advancement Officer of Arts Council gave a few words about the program, “As a way of keeping our promise to her and on Giving Tuesday, hosting a tribute concert honoring her as an artist and arranger made the most sense. . . Pam was love, she was light, and it’s the least our community could do to uplift her spirit in this way and honor the legacy that she has left on students and people who love the arts in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.” Tuesday’s concert was the inauguration of this fund and helped raise more than $10,000 for the fun. If you are interested in supporting this fund, you can do so by making a gift at intothearts.org/my-gift with a memo of “Pamela Howland” in the notes section.
Jaycees Holiday Parade and Annual Tree Lighting
This Saturday, December 4, 2021, the Winston-Salem Jaycees will host their 31st annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Winston-Salem. The parade will begin at 5:00 PM on the corner of Liberty and 4th Streets and make its way to Corpening Plaza where the Annual Tree Lighting will follow immediately after. The Winston-Salem Jaycees, founded in 1990, is a group of civic-minded young professionals. Since their founding, the Jaycees have joined forces with business and organizations throughout the city to bring Winston-Salem a parade filled with holiday cheer and glad tidings.
In the past, the parade has featured local schools, organizations, small businesses, non-profits, artists, and more. Last year, due to the pandemic the parade took a new approach with a drive-thru format. Families were safely distanced in their vehicles and drove through stationed socially distanced acts and performances. This year the Jaycee’s Holiday Parade will return with a traditional parade format.
“We are hoping to have the biggest and best parade yet. The Holiday Parade is an opportunity for your business or organization to participate in a city-wide event that has been a tradition in Winston-Salem for decades,” (Wsparade.org). This year’s Parade Grand Marshall will be Tyler Beyea, Development Director at H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat) a grassroots organization dedicated to making healthier meals and fresh local produce accessible to our neighbors living in food deserts in Winston-Salem.
There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region.
We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.