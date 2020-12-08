AUDIENCE MEMBERS ARE INVITED TO CHAT WITH SANTA (AS HE SITS IN HIS NORTH POLE WORKSHOP) BEFORE SUNDAY MATINEES ON DECEMBER 13 AND 20
Greensboro, NC – Thanks to the generous support of StoryFile, the AI (Artificial Intelligence) startup whose proprietary Conversa technology platform has given birth to the world’s first “AI Santa” just in time for the holidays, the Carolina Theatre will host conversations with Santa before two upcoming holiday-movie matinees:
The Polar Express on Sun., Dec. 13, and
The Muppet Christmas Carol on Sun., Dec. 20
Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Santa, who will appear on the big screen at the Carolina straight from his workshop at the North Pole.
While the movie screenings will start at 3 pm, conversations with Santa will begin around 2:30 pm, with Santa answering questions on a variety of topics—from what his reindeer like to eat, to how he knows who’s naughty or nice, and from why he lives at the North Pole, to how his sleigh flies, and so many more.
“The Carolina Theatre is delighted that StoryFile chose to partner with us on the first-ever public Ask Santa experience,” said Carolina Theatre Executive Director Brian Gray. “We know that our audience members will enjoy getting to know more about Santa from the jolly old elf himself!”
Santa responded, “Hello, Greensboro! What a Christmassy name for a city. Think about it: Green is the color of Christmas trees, and Greensboro is full of beautiful, green Christmas trees. That’s why Santa is especially excited about talking with all the children and families at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro. Even if I don’t see you at the Carolina, don’t forget to leave cookies for me and a little snack for the reindeer on Christmas Eve. And remember—the elves and I are working around the clock getting ready for Christmas, but you can talk with me any time at AskSanta.com!”
"We are thrilled to announce that AI Santa is here and ready to talk to you all! The StoryFile team wanted to make sure that every child had the opportunity to speak to Santa this year, and I am so proud that our team has been able to turn that into a reality," said StoryFile CEO Heather Smith. "We combined our innovative technology and passion for connecting people with the magic of Christmas. I hope families in Greensboro and around the world come together to speak with Santa and have a wonderful holiday season!”
Your opportunity to interact with Santa on the big screen at the Carolina is included with your tickets for the Sunday matinees on December 13 and 20. Purchasing tickets online in advance is encouraged, as seating is limited to 100 guests. Details on the theatre’s COVID precautions can be found in the event listings at CarolinaTheatre.com.
To chat with Santa any time before Christmas, please visit AskSanta.com. To learn more about StoryFile, please visit StoryFile.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
