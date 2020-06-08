Theatre Art Galleries will be offering private lessons for the month of July in lieu of our normal summer camps and classes.
We are offering these customized private lessons for children and adults as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to keep everyone safe, hour long private classes will be scheduled on Wednesdays and Thursdays in July, leaving 30 minute breaks in between lessons for thorough cleaning and sanitizing.
Classes are offered in a bundle of 4 for $100 in an attempt to keep the private lessons comparable to our typical camp costs.
Private lessons will be customized to each individual student’s interests and can consist of drawing, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, collage or any assortment of mixed media.
To register and schedule your lesson, call Education Coordinator, Jennifer Donley, at 336-887-2137 or jennifer@tagart.org.
