The Yadkin Arts Council Announces Willingham Theater 2022 Season
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater announce a schedule filled with a medley of performing arts and entertainment. Audiences will enjoy a variety of productions to look forward to that will feature an array of live music, musicals and plays, fundraisers, comedy, and family programming. Check out the full schedule below for details about the season and Season Flex Pass options. The Willingham Theater is located within the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055
2022 Season Schedule:
“Hayride to Hollywood” 2022 Elvis Birthday Celebration Show with Memphis Thunder
January 7@7:30pm, $20
Hayride to Hollywood will lead you on a journey through the 50's and 60's of Elvis Presley's career kicking off with the songs he played on the Louisiana Hayride and will highlight some of his best Sun Records hits like That's All Right and Mystery Train. The show will take the audience back to the start of the RCA years with songs like Heartbreak Hotel and Hound Dog that launched Elvis into his rise to stardom. The second half will focus on Elvis' movie career and his hit songs from the Hollywood era such as Jailhouse Rock, Teddy Bear, Return to Sender and many more! This is a show that Elvis fans of all ages will fall in love with and have them singing and dancing all night long!
Malpass Brothers + The Foreign Landers
“Sounds of the Mountains Series with the Blue Ridge Music Center”
January 8 @7:30pm, $30
Christopher and Taylor Malpass promote the work and music of classic country artists while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of a rich American cultural heritage. This is music steeped in the legacy of the Louvin Brothers, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Sr. & others. With sincerity, honesty and an utter ease on stage that belies their years, their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship layer infectiously into the deep respect they pay to legends who have paved the way.
The Foreign Landers is a duo hailing from opposite sides of the Atlantic united by their love of bluegrass and traditional folk music and their love for each other.
Kruger Brothers
“Sounds of the Mountains Series with the Blue Ridge Music Center”
January 15 @ 7:30pm, $35
Born and raised in Europe, brothers Jen and Uwe Kruger started singing and playing instruments at a very young age. They were performing regularly by the time they were eleven and twelve years old, and began their professional career in 1979. Several years later, the brothers teamed up with bass player Joel Landsberg, a native of New York City who also had a very extensive musical upbringing in classical and jazz music (studying with jazz great Milt Hilton), thus forming a trio that has been playing professionally together since 1995. Together, they established the incomparable sound that The Kruger Brothers are known for today.
Harris Brothers + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray
“Sounds of the Mountains Series with the Blue Ridge Music Center”
August 7 @7:30pm, $25
Reggie and Ryan Harris are a real brother duo born and raised in Western NC. They started playing string instruments and singing as small children and are part of a musical family that still gets together to play. They have been playing as a duo for more than 20 years, showcasing their unique style. Their repertoire consists of a number of genres including roots music, rock & roll, jazz, blues, mountain music, vintage country, and bluegrass.
The Burnett Sisters’ sound is focused around breathtaking vocal harmonies, complemented by tight instrumental arrangements and a bona fide love of the traditional songs they play.
Annual Beach Ball Gala Celebration with the band “Lucky Pocket”
February 12 @ 5:30pm, $65
It’s time for the annual Beach Ball. Don your favorite “island chic” resort wear and join us for tasty appetizers and tropical drinks at the Willingham Performing Arts Academy. We will move over to The Center Bistro for a “Surf & Turf” dinner, complete with complimentary wine. After dinner, bust a move on our dance floor as Lucky Pocket plays all of your favorite beach tunes. There will be dancing, dessert, & a silent auction. Each guest receives two free drink tickets for our tiki bar!
The Lightning Thief “ Musical”
March 4 @ 7:30pm, $22
Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school...again. And that’s the least of his troubles. Lately, mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy’s Greek mythology textbook and into his life. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book opened on Broadway in 2019. When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. Rated PG.
The Joshua Show
March 12 @ 3pm & 7pm, $15
The feel-good event of the season! With live music, tap dancing, physical comedy, and multiple styles of puppetry, Joshua Holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas, are sure to bring out everyone’s joyful side in this whimsical show! Described as a modern day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, Joshua inspires us to spread kindness and love in an attempt to make the world a happier place to live. The subject matter of his work teaches valuable lessons about celebrating our differences, finding joy in everyday life, and respecting our feelings and the feelings of others. The Joshua Show is guaranteed to brighten your day and fill you with warm fuzzies.
Henry Cho
March 26 @ 7:30pm, $30
Knoxville native Henry Cho has appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Henry was co-creator, co-producer, and co-writer of The Henry Cho Show on GAC. Henry’s one hour Comedy Central Special, What’s That Clickin Noise? is currently running and available on Netflix. Henry can also be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio, & Pandora. He’s also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Known for his versatile & family-friendly comedy routines, Cho is considered one of the top wholesome comedians performing today.
Calendar Girls
April 22-23 @ 7:30pm
April 24 @ 3pm, $22
When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and her best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI (Women’s Institute) members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer, Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapley in the Yorkshire Dales. Rated PG-13.
An Evening with Sierra Hull & Justin Moses
May 7 @ 7:30pm, $25
Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist Sierra Hull made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, played Carnegie Hall at age 12, and then landed a deal with Rounder Records just a year later. Sierra now marks a bold new era in her artistic evolution with the release of her fourth album 25 Trips, a nod to a particularly momentous year of her life, including her marriage to fellow bluegrass musician Justin Moses and the release of her widely acclaimed Grammy nominated album Weighted Mind. Sierra reveals her profound warmth as a storyteller, shedding light on the beauty and chaos and sometimes sorrow of growing up and getting older.
Chatham Rabbits
May 20@7:30pm, $25
North Carolina is a place so identifiable by its separate regions – the mountains, the Piedmont, the coast – that it has the tendency to feel indescribable, meaning one can conceptualize the state as a mashup of places rather than a single locale. The art and artists born from the state often embody that same sense of blended regions, borrowing from broad cultural traditions and plumbing the histories of others’ stories on the way to telling their own. Chatham Rabbits exemplify North Carolina’s tradition of producing artists who embrace the state’s many cultural resources and diverse musical traditions. In their marriage and in their music, Chatham Rabbits’ Austin and Sarah McCombie also blend their own histories into a shared musical experience.
Stephen G. Lyons Celebration with “Phatt City”
June 25 @5:30pm, $40
Join us on the Arts Center Plaza for this annual scholarship fundraising event featuring wine and beer tastings, delectable appetizers, dinner and dessert, and live music from the locally renowned beach band “Phatt City”.
The Spongebob Musical
July 28-30 @ 7:30pm
July 31 @ 3pm, $22
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features original songs by various renowned artists. Rated PG.
The Last Five Years
September 9-10 @7:30pm
September 11 @3pm, $22
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Jamie, an up-and-coming writer, struggles to balance his sudden success with his increasingly tumultuous love life, while Cathy, an aspiring actress, deals with the frustrations of her own stalled career while watching her husband from the sidelines. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Rated PG 13.
Jeff Little Trio
October 1 at 7:30pm, $20
Jeff Little is an award-winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. With few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian or Americana music, and is rarely the lead instrument. But Jeff Little is an exception – and a remarkable one. Jeff has not only been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician but also a true music innovator. Little and his trio stay busy traveling the country, performing with an energy and dedication to their music that is evident at every show. Performances include The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, and many performing arts centers, music venues, & festivals across the country.
Wizard of Oz
October 20-22 @ 7:30pm
October 23 @ 3pm, $22
We're off to see the wizard! This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. Rated G.
Bill and the Belles
November 12 @ 7:30pm, $25
Bill and the Belles is a Johnson City, TN-based band known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Their delightfully deadpan new album, Happy Again, is full of life, humor, and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss. The group has a knack for saying sad things with a bit of an ironic smirk, and anyone who’s been to one of their shows can attest that you leave feeling lighter and refreshed. This is a band that revels in the in-between: deeply engaged with the stringband tradition and eager to stretch those influences to a contemporary setting.
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
December 8-10 @ 7:30pm
December 11 @ 3pm, $22
Happiness makes for great musical theatre! With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie and his friends in the Peanuts gang. Numbers include My Blanket and Me, The Kite, The Baseball Game, Little Known Facts, Suppertime, and Happiness. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, is the ideal first show for those who would like to attend a musical. Guaranteed to please audiences of all ages! Rated G.
Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett
December 17 @ 7:30pm, $25
Vocalist Martha Bassett, will present a program of her favorite holiday jazz tunes. Her most recent project, The Martha Bassett Show, begins its 5th season in February 2022 at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC, and is broadcast on Saturdays at 7pm on 88.5 WFDD. She’ll be joined by veterans of the North Carolina jazz scene Matt Kendrick (bass), Federico Pivetta (piano), John Wilson (drums), and Ken Wilmot (trumpet). This quintet has worked together for over a decade and their rapport on stage is both intuitive and engaging.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
*This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.*
