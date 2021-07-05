Come see if the shoe fits for this classic fairytale retelling!!
(Yadkinville, NC) – Witness the magic of the Tony Award winning musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic Cinderella coming to the town of Yadkinville in the Willingham Theater July 22-25, 2021! More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with courage who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness. Featuring the crowd favorites of “In My Own Little Corner” and “Ten Minutes Ago”paired with new songs featured on Broadway! This beloved fairytale has been beautifully contemporized for the stage, with the same inspiring story.
*The Willingham Performing Arts Academy production of Cinderella features two casts. Each cast will switch between performing the lead roles and the ensemble roles.If you need more information regarding these performances or who will be starring each night, please call 336-679-2941.
Directed by Jessie Grant / Presented by Willingham Performing Arts Academy
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” – July 22-24 at 7:30-pm; July 25 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives. The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team, an educational studio, with a mission to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
