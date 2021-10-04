Watch as Spookley learns how to be the bravest pumpkin in the patch!
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy is getting into the Fall spirit by performing the musical “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” October 21-24, 2021 in the Willingham Theater. This musical is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.
In perfect harmony with autumn and Halloween, a special little pumpkin patch has sprouted in Smithtown; one that sings and dances and teaches us that the things that make you different make you special. Based on the animated film Spookley the Square Pumpkin by Joe Troiano and Tom Hughes and the book The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin by Troiano, it tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in. Encouraged by kindly Jack Scarecrow, Spookley tries his best, but he isn’t sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens Holiday Hill Farm. Spookley realizes it is up to him and his square shape to save the day. As a result, all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special!
Directed by Jessie Grant / Presented by Willingham Performing Arts Academy
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” – October 21-23@ 7pm; October 24 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Covid Protocols: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center - including the Willingham Theater, the Welborn Gallery, and the Lobby area.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team, an educational studio, with a mission to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.