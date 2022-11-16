The United Way of Greater High Point’s Santa for Seniors Initiative
High Point, NC – November 16th, 2022 – The United Way of Greater High Point is collecting gifts for seniors this holiday season! Everyone looks forward to giving to children’s initiatives during this time, but for some seniors in our community, a Santa for Seniors gift bag may be the only gift they receive.
United Way of Greater High Point is collecting items such as: soap, body wash, shampoo, lotion, lip balm, toothbrush kits, nail files, warm gloves, hats, blankets, scarves, puzzle books, adult coloring books, tissue packs, weekly pill boxes, Christmas candies, small flashlights with batteries, pop top food, and snacks. UWGHP divides the donations into gift bags and then works with Senior Resources of Guilford and Randolph Senior Adults Association to get the gifts to seniors in our community.
If you’d like to donate to this initiative, you can give online at www.unitedwayhp.org or bring your donations by the UWGHP office at 815 Phillips Avenue in High Point.
