The United Way of Greater High Point Preparing for Heater Give Away
High Point, NC – October 24, 2022 – United Way of Greater High Point continues their Gift of Warmth initiative this season.
The Gift of Warmth is a heater assistance program offered by UWGHP which collects and distributes heaters with UL safety listing, thermostat control and auto shut-off to help seniors and families with emergency heating assistance throughout our area.
Want to help? Deliver new heaters to United Way at 815 Phillips Avenue, or make $25 donations and other monetary gifts online at unitedwayhp.org or in person at 815 Phillips Ave.
The first heater giveaway of this season will be held next month, but currently United Way of Greater High Point is accepting donations in preparation for the giveaways. Those needing heaters due to heating emergencies are encouraged to come early so they can claim a heater while the supply is available. Additionally, patrons must bring photo ID and live in High Point, Archdale, Trinity or Jamestown.
As additional funds and new heaters are donated, the United Way of Greater High Point will schedule more distribution events. Organizations may inquire on becoming a heater distribution site by calling UWGHP, 336-883-4127.
