Piedmont Environmental Alliance to launch series of FREE virtual events and content for Earth Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – On Monday, April 19th, local non-profit Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) will kick off the 2021 Virtual Piedmont Earth Day Fair, a week-long series of FREE virtual events with a program that includes live webinars and demonstrations, educational videos, kids activities, and more. This online programming will replace the Annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair, which had been scheduled to take place at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds this April. People of all ages can sign up today to learn more and see the full festival schedule. https://www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair
The Virtual Earth Day Fair lineup includes:
Growing Edible Mushrooms in the Piedmont with Durham Public Schools Hub Farm
April 23 at 12:30PM
Tune in virtually to learn about the biology and anatomy of gilled mushrooms. Then, come along as we teach you how to inoculate and manage your own edible mushroom log.
Earth Day Story Time + Calming Yoga with Forsyth County Public Library
April 22 at 7PM
Families will follow along with the earth-related yoga poses as we read “Good Night Yoga” by Mariam Gates and practice mindful breathing.
Interfaith Panel on Environment, Climate & Justice
April 21 at 5:30PM
Join a panel of local faith leaders for an interfaith discussion on the connections between religion, climate change, and environmental justice. Our esteemed speakers this year include: Rev. Willard W. Bass, Rabbi Mark Cohn, Associate Chaplain Naijla Faizi, Bishop Todd Fulton, and Rev. Craig Schaub.
Wild Earth Yoga Flow with Wildlight Wellness Collective
April 22 at 7PM
Patio Gardening for Beginners with Wild Roots Garden Market
April 19 at 7PM via zoom
Growing vegetables in small spaces is not only possible, but a whole lot of fun! Join us for step-by-step advice on how to start a patio garden that's beautiful, sustainable, and filled with delicious vegetables.
Community members can visit https://www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair for the full virtual line up. Follow Piedmont Environmental Alliance on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @peancorg for Virtual Earth Day Fair updates and content.
Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) works every day to educate and empower people of all ages, build community, and inspire action to create a more just, resilient, and environmentally sustainable Piedmont Triad in North Carolina. Our innovative education programs, annual events, and community-based advocacy projects engage thousands of volunteers, students, faith communities, businesses, and partner organizations. Learn more at www.peanc.org
