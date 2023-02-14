Greensboro, NC (February, 13, 2023) – The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum will host a grand opening for their new Construction Zone exhibit at 11a on Tuesday, February 14. In celebration of this big change, MBCM will host a ribbon-cutting with the most fitting material – construction tape! A short construction worker Q&A for the children will follow.
The new exhibit was one of many changes in the Museum that was funded by MBCM’s Building for Tomorrow capital campaign, which has raised over $2.0MM! The Museum closed during January 2023 to receive new flooring, PA system, security system, and heating ventilation and air conditioning system, resurfaced roofing, renovated bathrooms and multi-use rooms, and its most anticipated change – the new Construction Zone exhibit! The February re-opening completes the second phase of the campaign’s 3-phase plan.
Fourth Elm Construction, along with many of their local construction partners, including Stitch Design, John & Kim Martin, SELECT Engineering, Casey Creative LLC, Tuttle Lumber Co., Fourth Elm Facility Services, The Building Center, Colonial Materials, Full Circle Painting, Sharp Interiors, K & S Custom Millwork, Applied Roofing Solutions, International Drywall Inc., Rainscreen Resources, Decorative Concrete Resurfacing, Inc., Jimmy’s Plumbing, American Industrial Contractors, Electrical Technologies, Inc., PatCraft, Bonitz, Lemon’s Glass, and Gate City Glass donated the labor, materials, and design for the exhibit. During the grand opening, we will have a construction worker Q&A, where children can ask their most eager questions of our visitors! Child-sized construction hats and light refreshments will be available for everyone who gathers.
With the second phase complete, visitors can expect other new and updated exhibits this year, including new race car and theatre exhibits, and updated post office and Nonie’s House exhibits.
About the Museum
MBCM, located in the cultural district of downtown Greensboro, is a 37,000-square-foot facility, with more than 20 permanent exhibitions devoted to experimental learning. Children learn from hands-on activities that contribute to their growth, play, creation, and exploration. The Museum is based on an “Our Town” theme, with a market, doctor’s office, theater, and pizza parlor located on “Main Street,” where children experience real-life activities, jobs, tasks, and travel. After its initial opening, MBCM expanded its offerings to include outdoor exploration and STEM activitiesLearn more at www.mbcmuseum.com.
