Piedmont Blues Preservation Society gives voice to the next generation with its 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Young, Black, & Blues
The longest-running Blues festival in the Southeast returns during NC Blues Week May 14th- 21st, 2022
Greensboro, NC, February 15, 2022 — Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) announces the 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Young, Black & Blues scheduled for Saturday, May 21st featuring live music at Lebauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Live music continues on Sunday, May 22nd with the PBPS food truck rodeo ‘Blues & Foods Market’ at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro from 2pm-6pm
NC Blues Week cultural programming includes a formal proclamation from the Greensboro Mayor's office, community Blues jams in multiple cities, virtual events and concerts in various venues.
PBPS president Atiba Berkley states, “The theme ‘Young, Black & Blues’ was intentionally chosen to amplify the voices of younger African American players of Blues music and participants of Blues culture.” The 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival affords a unique opportunity to observe the range and depth of Blues from the perspective of a younger generation of Blues originators.
The complete lineup will be released in March. Please visit PiedmontBlues.org for tickets which are on sale now including the limited availability Blues Lover’s Bundle which rewards those who buy tickets before the lineup is released! There are special discounts available at checkout by using promo codes. Public Education employees get $5 off via the promo code BluesEd. US military Veterans and Active Duty service members are being honored with $5 off via the promo code BluesVet. Members of the various Blues Societies across the state all have access to deeper discounts by contacting their regional group leaders.
