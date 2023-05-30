The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces its 2023 Summer Camps
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will provide a “Summer of Wonder” this year with its 2023 Summer Camps. Between June and August, LTWS will offer six theatre camps for kids: Spamalot (Young @Part), Who?? Character Development, Made Up Story, Drama VS Comedy, Make A Scene, and Intro To Improv. All camps are open to the community, and previous acting experience is not required. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling (336) 725-4001.
Spamalot (Young @Part)is a three-week, fully staged musical theatre camp for kids ages 10-18. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this middle school adaptation of Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight casts and audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.” This adaptation incorporates song key changes where needed, along with song and scene edits for time and content, while keeping the spirit of the original Broadway show intact.
This camp runs June 26-July 3 and July 5-14 from 9:30 am-4:30 pm on Monday-Friday. The camp culminates in three public performances (July 14 & 15 at 7 pm and July 16 at 2 pm). Rehearsals will be held at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street, June 26-July 3. Campers will resume rehearsals on July 5 at the Reynolds Place Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, and remain there through the performances. Campers will return on June 5 and move into the Reynolds Place Theatre for the rest of camp and the performances.
Camp Director: Kellie Harris. Tuition: $575.
Who?? Character Development is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp being offered in two sessions: July 10-14 for ages 5-9 and July 17-21 for ages 10-13. Campers will explore different character types in this creative class where imagination is key. Through character development, students will examine the intention and emotions of different characters, from the hero to the dastardly dragon. For younger students, this camp will take students’ imaginations to an entirely new level bringing more depth to the characters they create, while older campers will learn to better understand their characters and give their acting more depth on the stage.
Camps will meet 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a fun presentation for family and friends.
Camp Director: Ian Davis-Huie. Tuition: $225
Made Up Story is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp being offered in two sessions: July 17-21 for ages 5-9 and July 31-August 4 for ages 10-13. In this camp, students will cooperatively write a story which they will perform at the end of the week. Throughout the week, students will explore different story types and will work together from beginning to end to create a story like no other. What story do you want to tell?
Camps will meet from 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a fun presentation for family and friends.
Camp Director: Marilla Morrison. Tuition: $225
Drama v. Comedy is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp being offered in two sessions: July 24-28 for ages 5-9 and July 24-28 for ages 10-15. In this camp, students will explore what makes a drama dramatic, what makes a comedy comedic, and what happens when both combine in a play. Campers will explore the subtle and dramatic differences between these two popular forms of entertainment. From high drama to slapstick comedy, no matter your preference, this camp will have something for everyone.
Camps will meet from 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a fun presentation for family and friends.
Camp Directors: Eppie Jo Miller (Ages 5-9) and Marilla Morrison (Ages 10-13). Tuition: $225
Make A Scene is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp that runs from July 31- August 4 for ages 5-9. Make A Scene is for every budding performer and will delve into what brings a play to the stage, from rehearsals to costumes to the big day. Students will explore all the fun of theatre in this one-week camp, with a mini performance at the end of the week. Now is the time to Make a Scene!
Camps will meet from 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a fun presentation for family and friends.
Camp Director: Eppie Jo Miller. Tuition: $225
Intro to Improv is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp that runs from August 7-11 for ages 10-15.
For those who are ready to up their theatre experience, this camp explores the foundations of improv. Improvisation is not only fun and funny, it is a great skill on and off stage. This camp will help students develop public speaking, confidence, and acting skills. And we'll have a lot of laughs along the way.
Camps will meet from 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a fun presentation for family and friends.
Camp Director: Eppie Jo Miller. Tuition: $225
All LTWS summer camps are open to the community, and no previous experience is required.
There is a discount for siblings and household members who take the same class or camp; payment plans and need-based scholarships are also available. Before and after care is offered for an additional cost.
Those enrolling in summer camps have the option to purchase a LTWS Summer Camps 2023 t-shirt for $15 when registering before June 8 (available at checkout).
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.orgor call (336) 725-4001.
