The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces its 2022 Summer Camps
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will be “Rockin’ the Stage!” this summer with its 2022 Summer Camps. Between June and August, LTWS is offering five theatre camps for kids: Rock of Ages (Youth Edition), Theatre Games, Myths & Folktales, Creative Movement, and Monologues: You Are Not Alone. All camps are open to the community and previous acting experience is not required. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling (336) 725-4001.
Rock of Ages (Youth Edition)is a three-week, fully staged musical theatre camp for kids ages 10-17. Set on L.A.'s famous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a city boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, who have both travelled to L.A. to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. With other big-haired rockers, they attempt to save the Dupree Room, a “legendary temple of rock 'n' roll excellence,” now under threat by developers of being torn down and replaced with a strip mall. This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Bon Jovi, Styx, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and others. This camp runs June 27-July 1, July 5-8 & 11-15, 9:30 am-4:30 pm each day, and culminates in three public performances (July 15 & 16 at 7 pm and July 17 at 2 pm). The camp will begin rehearsals at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street, and move into the Reynolds Place Theatre for the last two weeks and the performances. Camp Director: Kellie Harris. Tuition: $525.
Theatre Games is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp being offered in two sessions: July 11-15 for ages 5-9 and July 18-22 for ages 10-13. In this camp, students will let their imaginations run as they learn about being on stage through interactive theatre games. Theatre games are used to warm up actors and introduce them to new character ideas. Students will explore different characters through dress up, crafts, and games. Ages 10-13 will also learn improvisation techniques and different ways to express their character's emotions and actions. Camps meet 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with an informal presentation for family and friends. Camp Director: Ian Davis-Huie. Tuition: $225
Myths & Folktales is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp being offered in two sessions: July 18-22 for ages 5-9 and August 8-12 for ages 10-13. Students will explore the myths and folktales of cultures from around the world. Through movement, storytelling, dress up, and crafts, students will act out the characters in these tales. Ages 10-13 will also create their own tale to tell. This camp will meet from 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a fun presentation for family and friends. Camp Director: Marilla Morrison. Tuition: $225
Creative Movement is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp being offered in two sessions: July 25-29 for ages 5-9 and August 1-5 for ages 10-13. In this active camp, students will learn basic dance choreography and how movement is used on the stage. Students will explore how movement and actions can illustrate a character's feelings and intentions. This no-lines camp will be a great fun for kids who love to express themselves through movement. Camps meet 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a performance for family and friends. Camp Director: Marilla Morrison. Tuition: $225
Monologues: You Are Not Alone is a one-week, non-musical theatre camp for kids ages 10-15. Monologues are the classic go-to for auditions and competitions. From comedy to tragedy, they are an actor's classic tool to show off their skills. In this camp, students will polish one or two monologues and be ready for the new school year's auditions. Students will round out their character development through further script readings. This camp runs July 25-29 from 9:30 am-4:30 pm at the LTWS Rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce Street. The camp will end with a performance for family and friends. Camp Director: Ian Davis-Huie. Tuition: $225
All LTWS summer camps are open to the community and no previous experience is required.
There is a discount for siblings and household members who take the same class or camp; payment plans and need-based scholarships are also available. Before and after care is offered for an additional cost.
Those enrolling in summer camps have the option to purchase a LTWS Summer Camps 2022 t-shirt for $10 (available at checkout).
All LTWS camps and classes will follow cleaning and safety protocols designated by the State of North Carolina and the CDC.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.orgor call (336) 725-4001.
