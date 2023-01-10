The Kaleideum and Read Write Spell Literacy Fair, Is Saturday, January 28
The event Runs from 11 am to 3 pm with free activities and food at Kaleideum North
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (January 10, 2023) — Kaleideum and Read Write Spell are collaborating on the second annual Literacy Fair at Kaleideum North from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, January 28. The event is sponsored by both Read Write Spell and Truist.
“We are so excited to partner with Read Write Spell this year to bring back this fun and educational event,” says Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum Executive Director. “With the support from both Read Write Spell and Truist, we are excited to be able to offer free/’pay what you can’ admission to the public, as well as pizza and drinks for families. This takes away any barriers to access so that more people can engage in the literacy-based activities that will be occurring during this special day."
Read Write Spell trains volunteer tutors to provide one-on-one literacy instruction to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School students who struggle with reading. All of their work is based on the science of reading — how the brain learns to read. The one-day Literacy Fair is geared toward families with children in grades pre-K-5. Visitors will be able to explore resources and hands-on activities that support literacy development and help inspire lifelong learning. In addition, CiCi’s Pizza will be providing free pizza for visitors during the event.
“Kaleideum, Read Write Spell, Truist, and a host of community partners are joining together to provide information and resources, fun activities, food, and BOOKS while supplies last,” said Shari Brady, Kaleideum’s Vice President of Education and Engagement. “Literacy is foundational for students to excel in all areas of education. This collaborative effort promotes access to literacy equity through the encouragement of reading and nurturing of the learning environment. We are thrilled to work with Read Write Spell and other community partners to play a role in this important work.”
For additional information about the Literacy Fair and other special events, visit kaleideum.org.
