GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2021) – Throughout the month of April, theHuman Rights Department will present a weekly Facebook live session for the Virtual Fair Housing Series: A Home for Everyone.
The sessions are as follows:
• Familial Status and Sex on Thursday, April 1, noon-1 pm will offer an in depth look at protections for families with children, including single parent families, and discrimination based on sex.
• Disability and Race on Friday, April 9, noon-1 pm will explore protections for people with disabilities and how Fair Housing Laws protect you from discrimination based on race.
• National Origin and Religion Friday, April 16, noon-1 pm will explain how Fair Housing Laws prevent discrimination of foreign born residents and ensure that residents feel safe to express their faith.
• Race, Color and Disability Friday, April 23, noon-1 pm will educate anyone who may have been a victim of discrimination on their rights under Fair Housing Law.
• Sex and Familial Status Friday, April 30, noon-1 pm will provide information on Fair Housing Law protections related to sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.
