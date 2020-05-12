Register to participate in a virtual 5k or 1-mile fun run
GREENSBORO, May 12th, 2020 -- The Human Race 2020 is the 26th annual fundraiser for the Volunteer Center of Greensboro. This is now a virtual 5k timed-run and 1-mile fun run/walk that allows participants to raise money for their favorite nonprofit! Registrants run, walk, roll, wag their 5k or 1-mile distance anywhere on their own between June 13th and 19th. We invite all to view our virtual program and awards ceremony on Saturday, June 20th.
The details:
Registrants can complete their 5k or 1-mile distance anywhere, anytime on their own between the dates of June 13th and the 19th!
Participants will "start race" with our app when you're ready within that week and once you've reached the distance, your time is automatically recorded! Easy peasy and runners are opted in for awards for the fastest runner. Awards are also given for most scenic run, cutest 4-legged running partner, and most spirited running costume!
June 20th - ALL registrants, supporters, communities, friends, family, humans, can tune into our LIVE awards ceremony and program! This will also be a RACE to the Fundraising finish line!
This program will begin at 9:30 AM on June 20th and can be viewed on Facebook LIVE through the Human Race page. It will be filled with empowering community messages, music, awards, and celebrations.
The Volunteer Center will regularly update each team's progress towards their fundraising goals.
The Fundraiser is happening NOW with a goal of $157,500 for nonprofit organizations in our community. You don't have to wait to donate! Fundraising cutoff is midnight on June 22nd!
Now is the time for us to come together... by staying apart.
Now is the time for us to help local non-profits which have seen their donations decrease when the needs in our community are greater than ever.
Now is the time for us to Stay Strong!
During this time of isolation, join together with runners and walkers all over the country in supporting their local charities and organizations.
To register, visit https://thehumanrace5k.org/.
Not interested in racing, but you still want to donate? You can donate to any of the 75+ fundraising nonprofit organizations HERE. Contact jordan@volunteergso.org for more information.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Bank of America has sponsored since 2001 and has been the presenting 5k sponsor since 2004 and is returning for this 26th annual Human Race. They also participate as fundraisers for 12 different nonprofit organizations and have been the top company fundraisers ever year.
Additional repeat sponsors are Dick’s Broadcasting, WFMY News 2, Arch Mortgage Insurance, Jimmy’s Plumbing, American National Bank, Griswold Home Care, Zoës Kitchen, Kneaded Energy, Little Guy’s Movers, and Palmetto Equity Group.
New this year, we have support and sponsorship from Novant Health, Renewal By Andersen, Truliant Federal Credit Union, Sequoia Services, Right Fit Storage, Smoothie King, Joy Squad, Shift, YES! Weekly, Hand in Hand Water Safety, Good Health Chiropractic, and Biscuitville.
About The Volunteer Center
The mission of The Volunteer Center is to strengthen our community by creating meaningful volunteer connections. We connect people, promote volunteerism, support nonprofits, and build partnerships. For more information about TVC, please visit www.volunteergso.org
