The High Point Arts Council is looking forward to kicking off their 18th annual Arts Splash concert series on the first day of summer, Sunday, June 21, at 6:00 p.m. Once again, there will be 8 FREE Arts Splash concerts featuring various genres of music ensuring that the arts are accessible to everyone in our community.
“What is different this year, though, are the gathering restrictions due to the pandemic. Instead of splashing the concerts all over High Point, hence the name of Arts Splash, some will need to be live streamed via Facebook since we will not be able to attend the concerts in person,” said Debbie Lumpkins, Executive Director. “We need to live stream at least the first two concerts which will be shown from our theatre in the Centennial Station Arts Center. We are kicking off the series with The Tams and I hope that you will form watch parties with your friends, families, and neighbors to enjoy the concert together.”
The Tams are one of America’s all-time favorite recording acts. World renown for their special blend of music that makes up the Beach Music sound, the Tams entertain crowds around the globe nearly 300 days a year! Probably best known for their 1968 gold hit, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” the Tams are celebrating the recent success of their newest single, “Ain’t Nothing Like Shagging,” which reached number 8 on the European charts. The Tams are a group that has bridged the generations of music. Their unique sound spans all ages, styles and regions. They are the Beach, they are good times, they are simply rock and roll at its finest.
To learn more about the 2020 Arts Splash concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. To confirm the location or if there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert. For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 27 or programs@highpointarts.org.
