The High Point Arts Council is excited to announce our 2020 summer outdoor concert series Arts Splash. Once again, there will be eight concerts with different genres to better ensure a greater representation of the arts and to make the arts easily accessible to everyone in our community. However, this summer some concerts may not be held at the designated location due to gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. If the concert cannot be held at the location, it will be live streamed on the High Point Arts Council's Facebook page.

Every concert takes place from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evenings and is completely FREE to attend. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners if the concert is held outside. No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any of the concert locations. Call 336-889-ARTS or visit www.HighPointArts.org/events on Sunday after 4:00 p.m. to confirm if the concert is being held at the location or live-streamed.

June 21

The Tams

Beach

Mendenhall Transportation Terminal

220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point

June 28

Brooke McBride Band

Country

High Point University Amphitheatre

905 Founders Street, High Point

July 12

Smitty & The Jumpstarters

Rock

High Point City Lake Park

602 W. Main Street, Jamestown

 

July 19

Cory Luetjen & Traveling Blues Band

Blues

Oak Hollow Festival Park

1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point

July 26

Multiple Intelligence Band

Jazz

Washington Terrace Park

101 Gordon Street, High Point

August 2

Laurelyn Dossett

Folk

High Point Museum & Historical Park

1859 E. Lexington Avenue, High Point

August 9

UltimaNota

Latin

GTCC Amphitheatre

901 S. Main Street, High Point

August 16

EnVision

Motown

Mendenhall Transportation Terminal

220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point

Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks & Recreation and its many sponsors: City of High Point, Guilford County, High Point Enterprise, High Point University, KMH Illustrative Design, Ann & Jim Morgan, North Carolina Arts Council, Our State Magazine, Piedmont Natural Gas, Sharrard McGee & Co., Wayne Trademark, and YES! Weekly.

