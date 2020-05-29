The High Point Arts Council is excited to announce our 2020 summer outdoor concert series Arts Splash. Once again, there will be eight concerts with different genres to better ensure a greater representation of the arts and to make the arts easily accessible to everyone in our community. However, this summer some concerts may not be held at the designated location due to gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. If the concert cannot be held at the location, it will be live streamed on the High Point Arts Council's Facebook page.
Every concert takes place from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evenings and is completely FREE to attend. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners if the concert is held outside. No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any of the concert locations. Call 336-889-ARTS or visit www.HighPointArts.org/events on Sunday after 4:00 p.m. to confirm if the concert is being held at the location or live-streamed.
June 21
The Tams
Beach
Mendenhall Transportation Terminal
220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point
June 28
Brooke McBride Band
Country
High Point University Amphitheatre
905 Founders Street, High Point
July 12
Smitty & The Jumpstarters
Rock
High Point City Lake Park
602 W. Main Street, Jamestown
July 19
Cory Luetjen & Traveling Blues Band
Blues
Oak Hollow Festival Park
1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point
July 26
Multiple Intelligence Band
Jazz
Washington Terrace Park
101 Gordon Street, High Point
August 2
Laurelyn Dossett
Folk
High Point Museum & Historical Park
1859 E. Lexington Avenue, High Point
August 9
UltimaNota
Latin
GTCC Amphitheatre
901 S. Main Street, High Point
August 16
EnVision
Motown
Mendenhall Transportation Terminal
220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point
Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks & Recreation and its many sponsors: City of High Point, Guilford County, High Point Enterprise, High Point University, KMH Illustrative Design, Ann & Jim Morgan, North Carolina Arts Council, Our State Magazine, Piedmont Natural Gas, Sharrard McGee & Co., Wayne Trademark, and YES! Weekly.
