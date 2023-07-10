11th ANNUAL CAROLINA BIBLE CAMP BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL TICKETS ON SALE NOW; FULL ARTIST LINE-UP ANNOUNCED
MOCKSVILLE, NC – Bluegrass super musicians The Grascals will headline Mocksville’s11th annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival on September 9, 2023. This GRAMMY-nominated group is now in their 19th year and known for such hits as “Me and John and Paul,” “I Am Strong” (with Dolly Parton) and a Grascalized version of “Last Train to Clarksville.”
The 2023 Grascals line-up will feature Terry Smith (upright bass/vocals), Danny Roberts (mandolin), Kristin Scott Benson (banjo), Adam Haynes (fiddle), John Bryan (guitar/vocals), and Jamie Johnson (guitar/vocals).
Festival Chairman Greg Brewer noted that this is the second year in a row that the event will feature a winner of the prestigious Steve Martin Award for Excellence in Banjo. Grascals’ banjoist Kristin Scott Benson was the 2018 award winner, while last year’s festival included 2013 winner Jens Kruger.
“Quite literally, the best banjo players in the world are coming to Carolina Bible Camp in Davie County, and we are so grateful for that,” Brewer said.
Tickets for the 11th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival are on sale now at www.cbcbluegrass.com. The line-up also features the Becky Buller Band, Williamson Branch, His & Hers, and Colin Cutler. The festival, the 2019 and 2021 winner of the statewide Carolina’s Finest “Best Festival” award, will also offer numerous free activities for young guests.
Carolina Bible Camp’s scenic 68-acre property featuring rustic cabins and the unique “Front Porch Stage” serve as the backdrop for the event.
Tickets for the all-volunteer produced Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2023 are now available at www.cbcbluegrass.com. Ticket prices are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the gate; children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.
Schedule:
10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony; national anthem by Fairfield Bluegrass
11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Colin Cutler
12 noon – 1:00 p.m. – His & Hers
1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Williamson Branch
2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Becky Buller Band
4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – The Grascals
5:25 p.m. – Parade of Kids – 2024 Festival Lineup Announcement
5:30 p.m. – Will the Circle Be Unbroken? Jam led by The Grascals
John Holder and Blue Ridge Sound of Morganton, NCwill once again provide the best in bluegrass sound engineering.
The Mocksville, NC festival gates open at 10:00 a.m. Parking is free. Handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Children under 12 are admitted free. Lunch is served on the grounds for an additional charge. No alcohol, no coolers, no pets, please. Bring your own chair. The festival will be held rain or shine. Professional grade tents will keep guests comfortable.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2023 will feature a classic car exhibit (weather permitting) and unique vendors. An online and silent auction conducted by licensed auctioneer T. Kyle Swicegood of The Swicegood Group will offer a variety of high-quality items and experiences. Musicians (including the very young!) will want to bring their instruments to take advantage of the free Pickers’ Place jam tent. Free events for kids includes Music with Miss Laura, Nature Walk with Miss Charity, Ga-Ga Ball demonstration with Mr. Andy, and the annual Parade of Kids to announce next year’s festival line-up. A special “When I Grow Up” segment at the AGAPE of NC Kids’ Activities tent will feature a meet and greet with various workforce people, including NC Highway Patrol Trooper Brady White and his patrol care.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2023 is sponsored in part by Brewer & Brewer Attorneys at Law, Carolina Hearing Doctors, Peak Eye Care and PQA Healthcare. The festival also is made possible in part by generous grants from Davie County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Mocksville Tourism.
Carolina Bible Camp is located at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville, NC, 27028. For more information, please contact CBC Bluegrass Festival Executive Director Lisa Brewer at (336) 262-6325 or spchwoman@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.